Brunswick County non-profits collects cases of water for families in Texas

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -Over the past few weeks, the non-profit Mett and Gladys Safe Haven collected cases of water to donate to families in Texas.
They partnered with the group Christian Believes, led by Rev. Marcus Norfleet to make this possible. As of now, they have collected over 300 cases of water for families.
In mid-February over 7 million people in Texas were put under a boil water advisory because of low water pressure caused by the deadly winter storm that hit. It left several without power and caused most of the state to shut down.
Tasheka King, the founder of Mett and Gladys Safe Haven said it’s been a true blessing to help those in need.
The cases of water will be picked up on Tuesday, so there is still time to donate if you would like. For more information you can head over to their website.
