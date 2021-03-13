WPD: Man admits to fatally shooting neighbor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man admitted to fatally shooting his neighbor early Saturday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Officers responded to a Shotspotter notification in the 800 block of Walnut St. just before 2 a.m.
“Upon their arrival, they discovered a 29 year old deceased from a gunshot wound,” the WPD said in a news release. “EMS was summoned, and upon their arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased.
“Patrol Officers from WPD discovered a neighbor, Michael Nelma who admitted to shooting the victim.”
Nelma has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications to next of kin.
