Volunteers plant over 100 trees to help keep NHC beautiful

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Around the country there is a push to plant new trees and replenish vegetation and that happened today in New Hanover County.
Thanks to a grant from Keep America Beautiful and UPS, Keep New Hanover Beautiful was able to plant 110 trees and 30 blue berry bushes. They were spread out across seven locations in Wilmington.
“We’re really trying to get back to native plants and some fruit and nut plants as well and go back in areas that lost trees and vegetation due to hurricanes and flooding,” said Adrienne Moore with Keep New Hanover Beautiful.
Wilmington’s Mayor, Bill Saffo said this is one of the many efforts to help replenish the trees that were lost during hurricanes Florence and Matthew.
All of the trees and bushes that were planted were grown and purchased locally. They had over 70 volunteers help with todays event. The city has a goal to plant 1739 trees before the fall and so far, they are right on track.
“I think that tree planting is one way that we can not only make our environment our city and our county more beautiful but that we can really come together as a community,” said Amy Renfranz a volunteer.
Mayor Saffo says the people in Wilmington love to plant trees so the community continues to look beautiful.
