Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Offers Vaccination Event for At-Risk Community Members

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, a leading nonprofit in Southeastern North Carolina, hosted a vaccination event at its Burgaw location today. This was done in collaboration and support from New Hanover Regional Medical Center. NC-Representative Carson Smith expressed his gratitude for Mt. Calvary hosting this event to help people receive vaccines.
“ It’s extremely important that we all do what we can to get our vaccinations when it’s our time,” Smith said.
Attendance at today’s event consisted of majority Black and Brown residents throughout the region. Approximately 150 vaccination slots were available to individuals currently eligible in less than three hours.
“The response was very strong and plans are already underway to continue serving the marginalized communities with future events that are part of Mt. Calvary’s core mission,” says Anthony Thomas, Supervisor of the Community Health Worker Program.
Those who received vaccinations today also received personal protective items along with vaccine awareness and education information.
Mt. Calvary will continue to provide a variety of community health outreach and support initiatives and offers numerous resources for those that may be impacted by the coronavirus. For more information, visit their website at mcleadership.org. or contact their office at 910-300-6322 to be connected with a Community Health Worker who can assist you and provide further information.
