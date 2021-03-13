First Alert Forecast: a cooler yet seasonable weekend on tap

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey there! Great to see you on this Saturday. Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend identifies a cold front that will orchestrate a wind shift to cooler east or northeast breezes. Though a few spots on the mainland may sneak to the 70s, seasonable 60s and 50s are more likely for each afternoon and evening, respectively.
Regarding rainfall: the recent dry streak will certainly swell to its tenth day Saturday. A rogue shower could accompany the aforementioned weekend front Sunday, but times and places will continue to have dry skies. Get out and enjoy before a more active frontal pattern brings better rain chances next week!
Also, remember to “spring forward” your clocks one hour tonight for Daylight Saving Time! Use the occasion to check smoke, carbon monoxide detector, and weather radio batteries.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
