First Alert Forecast: clouds and cooler temperatures sticking around for Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey there! Nice to see you on this Saturday evening. Your First Alert Forecast identifies a cold front that has orchestrated a wind shift to cooler east or northeast breezes. Temperatures this afternoon were stuck in the 60s due to the wind shift and mostly cloudy to overcast conditions. The cloud cover will continue into your Saturday night and Sunday. A few stray light showers may enter the picture through the period. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 40s with 60s on tap again Sunday.