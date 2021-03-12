Whiteville mural trail hopes to boost business and community pride

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Chadbourn based artist Bess Hinson Taylor is working on the third installment of a mural trail throughout downtown Whiteville she hopes will boost business and community pride.
Taylor is currently working on her third butterfly installation on the exterior wall of the Columbus County Arts Council on Madison Street.
She’s also painted several other murals around town and has a butterfly installation at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences.
The project is funded by the Whiteville Rotary and several gardening clubs.
Murals have seen a huge jump in popularity for people who take photos with them to post on Instagram.
“They can come have an experience with their family, get their picture taken with the different murals,” Taylor said. “You know, give them a reason to come downtown and have something to look forward to.”
Taylor says they’re working on coming up with a hashtag to paint into the murals in the hopes that people will tag it on social media.
“Hopefully people will come, experience these things and share them with others so more people can experience them,” she said.
