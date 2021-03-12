Victim in Wilmington shooting dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of North Sixth and Nixon streets Thursday afternoon.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 2:50 p.m. and found 23-year-old Oarmonz Dikal Days in critical condition. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, police say.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods. Citizens can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
