Tornado clean-up continues at a painstaking pace

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Clean-up from the deadly tornado in Brunswick County last month is moving painstakingly slow for some families.
In many ways, it looks the same as it did in the days immediately following the storm with debris piles lining the streets, but now clean-up crews are slowly making their way around lifting large piles of vegetative debris to be trucked out.
On Windsor Circle, Debbie Gaulin’s house only appears to have minor damage from the street.
However, it’s a very different picture in the back.
The tornado tore through, destroying their sun room and back deck, and blowing out all of the rear windows.
Debris from houses across the golf greens landed in their yard as well, making them responsible for the clean-up.
“We had everything from lawn chairs to metal, garage doors,” Gaulin said.
She and her husband are renting another home in the community temporarily while they wait for their home to be repaired. Most of the windows and the roof must be replaced.
Waiting on insurance and repair information, she says, is the hardest part.
“We don’t have any answers,” Gaulin said. “The insurance companies are working on it but it’s been almost a month now and we don’t know how long this will take.”
They are on their property daily doing whatever work they can.
“We’ve been working in this yard for three weeks every single day to get it as good as it looks and we’ve still got a long ways to go,” she said.
It’s hard for them to do anything else.
“It’s the fear of the unknown,” she said. “We know it’s all going to be taken care of. Things will get back to normal. But how long? How long is your life totally disrupted?”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.