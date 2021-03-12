SUV reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man told deputies that his SUV was stolen at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Pine Circle and Green Acres roads just outside of Tabor City shortly after 1:30 a.m.
The 57-year-old victim told deputies that his Trailblazer was stolen at gunpoint. The incident states that there were three suspects.
No arrests have been made in the case as of Friday morning.
