Southport man indicted in deadly October crash

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport man was indicted by a Brunswick County grand jury in connection with a deadly crash in Boiling Spring Lakes last year.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jeremy Franklin Hannel, 34, was indicted for felony death by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter for his role in the Oct. 22, 2020 wreck.
According to Boiling Spring Lakes police, the deadly crashed happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy. 87 (George II Highway) and Wildwood Dr. SE.
Hannel was traveling southbound on Hwy. 87 when he went off the side of the road, over-corrected, and collided with a car driven by Floyd Butler, 44, of Cerro Gordo, who was headed northbound.
Butler was pronounced dead at the scene and Hannel was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The District Attorney’s Office says Hannel was driving while impaired at the the time of the wreck.
