Shuckin’ Shack shares recipes for chargrilled oysters, hangover fries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Make your March Madness menu a slam dunk.
Shuckin’ Shack GM RJ Sargent shared some recipes for tasty snacks to serve up while you are watching the games.
Sargent cooked up chargrilled oysters using the delicacies from Carolina Beach Oyster Company. He also shared the recipe for hangover fries. To see how to make the dishes, click on the video posted inside this story.
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar opened its first location in 2007 as a 900-square-foot shack in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
Today, Shuckin’ Shack more than a dozen locations. Learn more at http://www.theshuckinshack.com.
