Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret

Warren claimed to the public that Singletary initially told her that Prude’s death was a “drug overdose,” but Friday’s report said he never told her that. Singletary, meanwhile, made “untrue statements by omission” when he failed to correct Warren’s claim during a September news conference that she was not informed that Prude’s death had been ruled a homicide, the report said. It said Singletary told her of the finding on April 13.