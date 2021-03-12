NCDHHS relaxes guidance for long-term care facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is updating guidance for visitors to long-term care facilities following rapidly improving trends in COVID-19 cases.
In most circumstances, this will allow for in-person, indoor or outdoor visitation in most circumstances and aligns with guidance from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC.
“This action shows that our vaccination efforts are already having benefits,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and am so thankful that families and loved ones can be physically reunited.”
The NCDHHS says, while outdoor visitation is best, indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for exceptional circumstances where there is a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility.
Unvaccinated residents are advised to refrain from indoor visitation until their vaccinations are complete.
Continued adherence to prevention measures, including the 3 Ws – wear, wait, wash – is still recommended as the safest approach to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
