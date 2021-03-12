Friday Night Football: Week 3

(Source: KEYC)
By WECT Staff | March 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 12:18 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at this week’s matchups in high school football:

W. Brunswick at Hoggard, 6 p.m.

Laney at New Hanover, 6 p.m.

SW Onslow at Pender, 6:30 p.m.

James Kenan at Wallace Rose Hill, 6:30 p.m.

E. Bladen at Fairmont, 6 p.m.

W. Bladen at S. Columbus

Croatan at Dixon, 7 p.m.

E. Duplin at Midway, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Goldsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Northside at Jacksonville, p.m.

W. Columbus at Whiteville, 2 p.m. (Saturday)

Topsail at S. Brunswick, 4 p.m. (Saturday)

N. Brunswick at Ashley, 4 p.m. (Saturday)

