First Alert Forecast: a cooler turn for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Friday afternoon! Sun and southwest breezes frame your First Alert Forecast for Friday. Expect a warm afternoon across the Cape Fear Region with high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the mainland; ocean-cooled upper 60s and lower 70s are likelier for the beaches. Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend identifies a cold front that will orchestrate a wind shift to cooler east or northeast breezes. Though a few spots on the mainland may sneak to the 70s, seasonable 60s and 50s are more likely for each afternoon and evening, respectively.
Regarding rainfall: the recent dry streak will certainly swell to its ninth day Friday. A rogue shower could accompany the aforementioned weekend front, but times and places will continue to have dry skies. Get out and enjoy before a more active frontal pattern brings better rain chances next week!
Also, remember to “spring forward” your clocks one hour Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time! Maybe use the occasion to check smoke detector batteries?
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.