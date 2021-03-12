First Alert Forecast: a cooler turn for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Friday afternoon! Sun and southwest breezes frame your First Alert Forecast for Friday. Expect a warm afternoon across the Cape Fear Region with high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the mainland; ocean-cooled upper 60s and lower 70s are likelier for the beaches. Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend identifies a cold front that will orchestrate a wind shift to cooler east or northeast breezes. Though a few spots on the mainland may sneak to the 70s, seasonable 60s and 50s are more likely for each afternoon and evening, respectively.