Community Boys and Girls Club shields youth from path to violence

“A lot of the crime that’s going on is happening through the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. when they’re out of school, they’re not doing something, they’re not attached to a program, so what we wanted to do was to come up with something to get them involved, something they love,” said Gattison. “We actually ran a fall league that was extremely successful; we had seven teams come and be part of it and during that time there were no shootings, no violence in that that age group.”