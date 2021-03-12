Business owner says Water Street construction continues to hurt local stores

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For more than two years, Tony Savas has had to deal with ongoing construction on Water Street, directly in front of his business Tugboat Tony’s. Just 10 days ago the city once again blocked off the portion of road in front of his store in order to once again, do construction work - now - Savas is hoping the City of Wilmington will help him out and provide some parking.