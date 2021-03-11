WPD searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Wilmington.
According to a Facebook post by the department, 14-year old Demaya Hamilton was last seen along the 400 block of South 23rd Street. No information was provided about the time of day Demaya was last seen or what she may have been wearing at the time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.
