Wilmington, New Hanover firefighters head to Sampson County for search and rescue training

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Search and Rescue Task Force 11, which is comprised of members from New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department, will head to Sampson County over the weekend to participate in a four-day training exercise.
During the exercise, about 30 of the task force members will participate in various hands-on training in areas like technical search, navigation techniques, heavy lifting, communications, shoring, and swift water rescue.
The task force is one of seven state-sponsored teams from N.C. Emergency Management that respond to communities affected by disasters for life-saving assistance.
While N.C. Search and Rescue Task Force 11 serves our region, they can also be placed on notice for deployment with most tropical storms and inclement weather events impact the state.
“Most recently, this team was deployed to help with search and rescue efforts after the tornado in Brunswick County last month,” said New Hanover County Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall. “And in September they went to the western part of North Carolina to assist after heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Sally caused flooding.
“So this search and rescue exercise will help ensure our team members are continually prepared for real world emergency incidents just like those. Their work is critical to provide assistance to people who have been impacted by a disaster like a hurricane, tornado, flood, wildfire, and more. They are highly trained and highly skilled, and we are fortunate to have them in our county,” he added.
