Wilmington man pleads guilty for his role in 2020 murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Tyquon Mallette, 20, was sentenced to 83-112 months in prison Thursday for his role in the shooting death of Daiquan Jacobs on May 10, 2020.
Mallette’s co-defendants, Montaisha Sutton and Dequan Mullins, have entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder and other charges that stemmed from the shooting that took place on Military Cutoff Road.
“Daiquan Jacobs, age 23, was found dead in his vehicle following a violent car crash on Oleander Drive,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “It was discovered that Jacobs had been shot in the back while driving in the area of Airlie Road and Military Cutoff moments prior to the accident. Concerned citizens who witnessed the shooting called 911 and reported that they saw a passenger in a blue Hyundai firing shots out of that car. Police ultimately stopped the Hyundai on Cardinal Drive and arrested the driver, Ms. Sutton, and the front seat passenger, Mr. Mallette. Mullins was apprehended following a brief foot chase. A .9 mm handgun was found in the area where Mullins was captured.”
The DA’s Office said Mallette is a validated gang member who was released from prison just days before the fatal shooting.
The trials of Sutton and Mullins are expected to take place next year.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.