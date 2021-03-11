Wilmington man pleads guilty for his role in 2020 murder

“Daiquan Jacobs, age 23, was found dead in his vehicle following a violent car crash on Oleander Drive,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “It was discovered that Jacobs had been shot in the back while driving in the area of Airlie Road and Military Cutoff moments prior to the accident. Concerned citizens who witnessed the shooting called 911 and reported that they saw a passenger in a blue Hyundai firing shots out of that car. Police ultimately stopped the Hyundai on Cardinal Drive and arrested the driver, Ms. Sutton, and the front seat passenger, Mr. Mallette. Mullins was apprehended following a brief foot chase. A .9 mm handgun was found in the area where Mullins was captured.”