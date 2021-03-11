USDA inspectors find violations at Tregembo Animal Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Tregembo Animal Park was cited for violations during an inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last month.
According to the Feb. 2 inspection report, park officials failed to notify a veterinarian that a 17-year-old pot-bellied pig named Kim was demonstrating lameness in both rear limbs.
Other violations noted in the report included “structurally unsound enclosures” that could pose injury or escape risks for animals, as well as eight puzzle feeders for primates that were “coated in brown debris.”
USDA officials say the issue with the pig was corrected and a treatment plan was started during the Feb. 2 inspection while the enclosure issues will have to be remedied by June 3. The report also states that there are 40 animals currently at the park.
WECT has reached out to the Tregembo Animal Park for comment and have not heard back. Their response will be added when it is received.
USDA records indicate this is the first time the park has been inspected since July 30, 2019.
In August 2017, two people sued the animal park over its treatment of two bears named Ben and Booger and, after a settlement was reached, the bears were relocated to an animal sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado. USDA records show that the agency inspected the park three times in 2017 and only noted one violation, which didn’t mention the bears.
The Tregembo family has owned and operated the zoo in the same Monkey Junction location for over 60 years, according to the zoo’s website.
