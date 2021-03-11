Two arrests made after months-long drug investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested Thursday by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a months-long investigation into distribution of methamphetamine and weapons in the Bladenboro area of Bladen County.
The two arrested were brothers, Michael Joseph Reinhart, age 36, and James Edward Reinhart, Jr., age 34, both of Fredrick Britt Road in Bladenboro.
“We cannot say enough about our relationship with the FBI and the good work we have been able to produce on the drug trafficking problem in Bladen County,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We anticipate more arrests in the near future.”
Michael Reinhart was arrested on the following federal indictment: Count 1-4, 6-8 distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. Count 5-possession of a firearm in furtherance of a Drug Trafficking.
James Reinhart was charged with assault on a government official and released under a $1,000 unsecured bond.
