One injured in afternoon shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of North Sixth and Nixon streets Thursday afternoon.
Chief Donny Williams confirmed that a man was injured in the shooting and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No other details are known at this time.
We have a crew at the scene and will update this developing story when new information is available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods. Citizens can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.