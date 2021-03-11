New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of K-9 Jango

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of K-9 Jango last week.
According to a Facebook post, sheriff’s office officials say Jango was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma cancer in December and still managed to work until February.
Jango, nicknamed “Sure Thing” due to reliably sniffing out narcotics, was an active member of the sheriff’s office K-9 Unit with his handler Sgt. Stegall for over ten years.
“While working he would apprehend and take down bad guys, but he was also the sweetest and most gentle dog,” the post stated. ”Jango will surely be remembered as one of the best.”
During regional certifications, the sheriff’s office says Jango earned “Top Dog” six times and placed in the top 10 nationally five times.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will hold a private memorial service Monday at 3:00 pm. A live stream of the service will be provided to the public on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
