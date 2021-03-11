New Hanover County Schools uses new tech, shorter routes to keep students safe on the bus

“We no longer can restrict only one rider per seat — would like to keep it to two but in some instances we’ll have three per seat. But, we’ve been able to do that because we’ve changed the way that we pick up and drop off kids; those runs are shorter so even though the social distancing may not be there, the time duration they’re exposed to each other is restricted and we tend to say that if a student can’t be — if there has to be three to a seat, they can’t be in that same seat for more than five to 10 minutes,” said Clawson.