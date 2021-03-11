NC Medicaid Managed Care open enrollment begins Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Enrollment for NC Medicaid Managed Care officially opens Monday, March 15, 2021 to assist eligible people in choosing a primary care provider (PCP) and a family health care plan.
“We are pleased to reach another milestone in our move to Medicaid managed care,” said Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “It moves us one step closer to achieving our vision of improving health and well-being for North Carolina citizens through an innovative, whole-person-centered and well-coordinated system of care that addresses both medical and non-medical drivers of health.”
Five health plans are available, although not everyone will need to choose a health plan depending on the services they need. All plans cover the same services including office visits, blood tests, and x-rays.
The enrollment website offers the Medicaid and NC Health Choice Provider and Health Plan Lookup Tool with four categories of search capabilities, advanced search based on specialty and the ability to view all providers within an organization/location and by practice name.
The free NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app is available for download from Google Play or the App Store.
For more information, call the NC Medicaid enrollment call center number 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588).
