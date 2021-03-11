Mother charged with felony abduction of children at center of N.C. AMBER Alert

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a mother with felony abduction of her two children who were at the center of a North Carolina AMBER Alert.
Amanda J. Redmon, 26, was arrested and charged with felony child abduction after an AMBER Alert was canceled for two children believed to have been abducted in Iredell County.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon were found safe just before 1 a.m. Thursday in Georgia.
Deputies say they received a call saying the children were with their mother, who was not supposed to be alone with them, or to be driving with them, and they were allegedly heading to the beach.
The children’s grandmother told detectives she got up Tuesday morning to take her children to breakfast and that was the last time they, or their mother, were seen.
An AMBER Alert was issued for the children after they were last seen on Dobson Farm Road in Statesville. They were believed to be traveling to Augusta, Ga.
During this investigation, detectives obtained copies of the court orders verifying Amanda was not to be alone with the children, was ordered to be supervised while with the children, and not to be driving alone with the children.
Detectives immediately set about determining the location of the suspect, and the children. The information verified Amanda was outside of North Carolina.
Information was later received the suspect’s vehicle was spotted at a location in College Park, Georgia. Redmon was arrested, and the children were located.
“I am very thankful the children were located safe and are now back safe with family members,” said Sheriff Campbell in a press release. “A lot of hard work went into locating them and the suspect. I want to personally thank the United States Marshal’s Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, College Park Georgia Police Department, and the many other law enforcement agencies who assisted us in this investigation.”
