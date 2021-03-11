Man sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for habitual driving while impaired

“On November 29, 2019, Rouse wrecked his truck into a ditch on Mill Creek Road in Bolivia,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “A witness quickly responded to the collision and saw Rouse in the driver’s seat of the truck. Rouse fled the scene and walked down the road and into the woods. The K9 Unit with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded and was able to track and locate Rouse hiding in the woods behind a bush.