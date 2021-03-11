Governor Cooper rubber-stamps COVID and school bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper signed two bills into law Thursday that will provide financial relief and give districts the go-ahead to reopen schools.
Cooper signed House Bill 196 to authorize appropriation of federal coronavirus relief funds. He said in a statement:
“While I will ask legislators to revisit some areas of this legislation, including changes necessary to quickly deliver rental assistance, these funds will bring needed relief for people who are struggling, schools and small businesses as we strive to emerge from this pandemic.”
Cooper also signed Senate Bill 220, an act that provides access to in-person learning for students in grades K-12. He said in a statement:
“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.