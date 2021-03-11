Gannon on Brunswick Doppler radar issue: ‘The pace at which it’s not being addressed is frustrating’

The estimated cost to relocate the radar is $5.5 million. But since the National Weather Service determined that was the best path forward in 2016, there has been no progress that we are aware of determining where it would be moved, or when that might happen. NWS officials say they use other weather prediction tools to help make up for the blind spot at the KTLX radar, but that’s not an ideal solution. One of the alternate tools is using data from the next closest Doppler radar to the south, but that’s down near Beaufort, SC.