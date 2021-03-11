First Alert Forecast: heavy spring vibes!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another lovely sun-and-south-breeze day across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will easily grow to afternoon highs in the lower and middle 70s on the mainland. As saltwater temperatures remain in the 50s, highs in the cooler middle and upper 60s are more likely for beach, barrier island, and Intracoastal Waterway communities.
Next, a strong cold front will torque temperatures down between Friday and Monday. Rain chances ought to stay quite low, though, until next week.
Next, a strong cold front will torque temperatures down between Friday and Monday. Rain chances ought to stay quite low, though, until next week.
