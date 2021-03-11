First Alert Forecast: glorious spring-like weather rolls on

For Friday southwest breezes should boost afternoon highs into the upper 70s over most of the area with locations near beaches topping out in the lower 70s. A weak cool front will drop highs back into the upper 60s to near 70 range for the weekend as it remains mostly dry. Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins. Also check the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radio.