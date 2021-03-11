First Alert Forecast: glorious spring-like weather rolls on

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another lovely sun-and-south-breeze day across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will easily grow to afternoon highs in the lower and middle 70s on the mainland. As saltwater temperatures remain in the 50s, highs in the cooler middle and upper 60s are more likely for beach, barrier island, and Intracoastal Waterway communities.
For Friday southwest breezes should boost afternoon highs into the upper 70s over most of the area with locations near beaches topping out in the lower 70s. A weak cool front will drop highs back into the upper 60s to near 70 range for the weekend as it remains mostly dry. Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins. Also check the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radio.
Expect a bigger temperature drop Monday in advance of the next system. Significant rain chances will return Monday night into Tuesday and we may even see a few thunderstorms. Expect some roller coaster temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds and some rain chances stick around. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
