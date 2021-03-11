City of Wilmington expands free, outdoor WiFi zones

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, NHC Schools, and Live Oak Bank joined forces to expand free internet access to more Wilmington residents.
Three new sites are currently active: Maides Park, MLK Community Center, and Wilmington Police Department, and additional sites are planned for the future. Locations can be found on this map here.
Signs are posted at each zone detailing network information; the network is CoW_FreeWifi and does not require a password.
The New Hanover County School system helped identify areas with need for extended wireless access and the capital cost for the WiFi zones was covered by CARES Act funding.
Costing approximately $5,000 a year to operate, the WiFi zones will be paid for from the General Fund.
