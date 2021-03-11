AMBER ALERT: Two North Carolina children allegedly abducted, heading to Georgia

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two young children were reported missing from Statesville in Iredell County Wednesday evening.
Easton G. Redmon is a four-year-old boy who is approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink/blue, checkered, button-up shirt, and dark colored shorts.
Annsleigh R. Redmon is a two-year-old girl who is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt with a gold graphic, and cream-colored pants.
The alleged abductor is 25-year-old Amanda J. Redman, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.
The children were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville. They are thought to be traveling to Augusta, GA in a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with a NC license tag number HAD-6654.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (704) 878-3100, or call 911 or *HP.
