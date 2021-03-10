Wave Transit seeking input on new routes and service options planned to start this summer

“This new service option will replace fixed route service in Northern New Hanover County and the Carolina Beach area. Microtransit uses real-time dynamic routing that can change on a moment’s notice, allowing riders to go anywhere in the service zone, on-demand. Rides can be booked on the app or by phone. Customers catch a ride at a “virtual bus stop,” and along their route, sophisticated dynamic routing algorithms use real-time, on-the-ground information to add other people traveling in the same direction into the same vehicle.