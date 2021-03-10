Validated gang member gets 10 years in prison for heroin distribution

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison for three counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Jarrin Anthony Clarida, age 27, is a validated gang member with prior state convictions including selling Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and interference with an electronic monitoring device.
According to court documents, Wilmington Police Department (WPD) launched an investigation into Clarida’s drug dealing in January 2019.
Undercover investigators made controlled purchases that led to a search of Clarida’s residence. During the search, the WPD Gang Unit uncovered 220 bindles of heroin, marijuana, MDMA, a gun, ammunition, gang-related documents and over $5,000 in cash. Clarida was arrested and charged.
