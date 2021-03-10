Sheriff’s office warns of secret shopper money order scam

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public and retailers to be on the lookout for a secret shopper scam.
According to a news release, the scam involves possible victims depositing a fake money order into their bank account that they’re supposed to use to buy Visa or Mastercard gift cards from stores like Walmart, CVS, or Dollar General.
The scammers will then request that the victim email or text a picture of the card number to them and fill out a survey about their shopping experience.
“This is a scam. The money order will bounce and you will lose the money that you spent on the purchase of the gift cards from your bank account,” the news release stated.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.