Onslow County: Hundreds of people not showing up to second vaccine appointments

“We’re given a specific amount of doses for the first dosing and the equivalent amount for that second dosing,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed. “So, if you don’t show up, now we have all of this vaccine that was supposed to go to you, and now we don’t know what to do with it. Because we’re afraid to give that away to first dosing people, because we don’t have anything set up to see that person again in four weeks.”