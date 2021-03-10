NOW HIRING: Several companies to participate in virtual job fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Job seekers have the opportunity to meet at least 15 potential employers at a virtual job fair this week.
The job fair, sponsored by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, will focus on three different industries: healthcare, manufacturing and skilled trades.
The event is Friday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Employers in attendance include Edgeworks, Pacon, Victaulic, Acme Smoked Fish, Yoga Sleep, GAF, Brunswick Electric Membership Corp., Cape Fear Solar System, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Town of Shallotte, PPM An Emcor Company, Liberty Healthcare, Bayada Home Health Care, Right at Home and Intellichoice Homecare.
“The job market is definitely opening up,” said Erin Easton from the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board. “There are positions available and just really getting yourself out there on events like this to network and market yourself and meet some employers is really the best way to go.”
Easton said the jobs range from accounting positions to marketing positions to skilled labor.
For help ahead of time with your resume and interview skills, visit www.NCWorks.gov.
To register for the job fair and upload your resume, click here.
