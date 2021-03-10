NCDOT assists with debris pickup in Brunswick County after tornado

Brunswick County, N.C. (WECT) - Boarded up garages and abandoned cars have now become a familiar scene at the Ocean Ridge Plantation, a well-to-do community that is now a shell of its former self in the wake of a deadly tornado that ripped through Brunswick County in mid-February.
Residents in the community are still recovering from the event and welcome all the help they can get.
“Pretty Scary overall. Didn’t realize it could happen and just right next to us we lost some great people in the neighborhood,” said Resident James Tucker.
He says he is still shaken up after the passing of his neighbors just a few yards over but credits the group effort of others for helping the community slowly return to normal.
“Volunteers have been tremendous. They’ve helped us clear the debris out of our backyards, helped us cut trees down, helped us get it to the roads, and now the state DOT is now helping us get it out of our community.”
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) deputy division engineer William Kincannon was more than happy to assist with the clean up after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that allowed NCDOT to help the private neighborhood.
“We have the capacity and capabilities to make this happen, and I think it was a neighborly thing to do. And, the governor and the secretary proceeded to give us the approval to do it,” said Kincannon.
Tucker said the financial damage to his property is extensive but knows that there are some things that money cannot buy.
“Dollars can fix my house, so I try to look at it through a positive perspective, since there was loss of life in this storm.”
