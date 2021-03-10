Local man dies in early morning wreck on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Carolina Beach Road near Sanders Road in Wilmington.
The vehicle was traveling north and ran off the right side of the road, striking a curb and a utility pole before coming to rest.
The 30-year-old driver, Myran Holt, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to officials with State Highway Patrol, speed was a contributing factor in the crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
