Local man dies in early morning wreck on Carolina Beach Road

A driver died after hitting curb and utility pole
By WECT Staff | March 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 11:41 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Carolina Beach Road near Sanders Road in Wilmington.

The vehicle was traveling north and ran off the right side of the road, striking a curb and a utility pole before coming to rest.

The 30-year-old driver, Myran Holt, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to officials with State Highway Patrol, speed was a contributing factor in the crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.