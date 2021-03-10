Hope for the Warriors hosts virtual employee readiness workshop for military members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to help military members and their spouses find employment the group Hope for the Warriors is hosting a free employee readiness workshop Wednesday, from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
“As a part of the nonprofit’s Warrior’s Compass transition program, the Employee Readiness Workshop will provide training to help prepare those in the military landscape for a job search in today’s virtual civilian climate. The workshop will offer tools and tips as well as opportunities to network with other service members, military spouses, and companies committed to hiring those with military backgrounds,” according to a press release.
Additional workshops will be help in the summer and the fall of this year.
“Presenters for the March workshop include Miranda Jones, hiring manager from Pentagon Federal Credit Union, and Katie Spinazzola with the Department of Veteran Services. They will cover topics such as resume revision, in-person and virtual interview training, online networking, and open dialogue about military to civilian skill set translation. There will also be a virtual session with employers interested in hiring those from the military community,” according to the release.
The workshop aims to help military members transitioning to civilian life or to help spouses seeking employment.
“We’re excited to expand our Warrior’s Compass program to include these vital and free employee readiness workshops,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president/CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Transitioning from the military to civilian life or finding a job as an ever-moving military spouse is never simple, and now military families are having to do this within a pandemic. Much like military families, we at Hope For The Warriors pride ourselves in the ability to move and adapt with the changing environment, and these workshops are an example of just that.”
You can register for the workshop online.
