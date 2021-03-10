First Alert Forecast: perfect weather for a tornado drill!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues and Wednesday is tornado drill day. In case a Tornado Warning is issued, do you know where your tornado safe place is in your home? Your school? Business? Church? Yes, today is the day for that conversation. And remember: the best way to stay safe in your safe place is to crouch low and protect your head until the threat has abated!
Your First Alert Forecast offers no confusion between actual severe weather and a severe weather drill. Enjoy a beautiful Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region with more sunshine, southwest breezes, and afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
And in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington - which you can check out right here - you can see the storm track will stay away for a while. And remember, your WECT Weather App is always good for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
