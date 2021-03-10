First Alert Forecast: a nice March pattern set to get even nicer

Your First Alert Forecast features a nice weather pattern that is about to get even better, especially if you are a fan of warmer temperatures. Tonight will be clear with lows that aren’t quite as cold as we have seen recently. Look for them to bottom out in the lower and middle 40s. Sunshine continues Thursday with highs bursting into the lower and middle 70s once again, upper 70s to near 80 degree readings are likely by Friday. As usual beaches will run cooler, closer to the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs in this period. Cooler 60s should make a return for the weekend. We may even see our first legitimate rain chance in awhile next Tuesday.