Discard your unwanted medicines at drive-through drop-off event

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Locals are invited to drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications at Dosher Memorial Hospital front entrance on Thursday, April 22, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The drive-through drop-off is the 22nd “Operation Medicine Cabinet,” and this year’s spring event coincides with Earth Day.
As “flushing” unwanted medication is not recommended, being able to dispose of it responsibly ties in well with the theme of the 2021 Earth Day: “Restore Our Earth.” Medication that is flushed ultimately ends up in lakes, streams and waterways and can harm fish and wildlife.
Safety precautions are in place for the drive-through drop-off event and law enforcement officers collect the unwanted medications for incineration.
At Dosher’s last drug drop-off in October 2019, close to 400 households discarded more than 8,000 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 1,280 milliliters of narcotic liquids.
Contact Ilene Evans at (910) 457-3900 with any questions.
