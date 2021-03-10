SBI investigating misconduct allegations at Chadbourn Police Dept., Chief on leave

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey is off the job on paid administrative leave, town officials confirmed to WECT Wednesday. Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut would not elaborate on the nature of the investigation, but said he made the decision to place Spivey on leave last Friday.
“He’s not charged with anything. We’re just doing a review with things we saw specifically with the police chief’s performance. This does not have anything to do with any other officers,” Chestnut explained.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) also confirmed that they are investigating allegations of misconduct at the Chadbourn Police Department. They were called in at the request of District Attorney Jon David. David says he immediately asked for their assistance after learning about concerning claims involving Chief Spivey. David also suggested Spivey be suspended.
Chestnut said there is no timetable for the investigation, but it will be complete and thorough. Mayor Phillip Britt was consulted about the decision to put Spivey on leave, and town council was informed.
Chestnut was just promoted to interim town manager last week. He got the job after Patricia Garrell resigned from that position to focus on her role as finance officer.
Spivey has served as chief of police for Chadbourn since 2018. We were not immediately able to reach Spivey for comment. Lt. Ken Elliott is serving as interim police chief, and town officials said residents would not experience any disruption in police services.
Former Chadbourn Police Chief Darrell Trivette left in 2017 after just over a year on the job. His replacement, Rene Trevino, was fired less than three weeks after being named as interim chief.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.