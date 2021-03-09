Town of Carolina Shores wants to make a change to its election cycle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Shores is pushing a house bill to change the length of the mayor’s term from two to four years, despite the mayoral term having just changed from four to two years in 2019.
Town leaders changed the term lengths a few years ago to even out the election cycle for the town’s commissioners’ seats. They wanted three seats up for election every two years.
In order to do that, the mayor’s term length needed to go to two years. Now that is now in place, leaders want the mayor’s terms to go back to the original four years. This was allow the position to equal the terms of all commissioners.
“In order to do that the logical way was to make one of the terms a two-year term for one cycle so that it would all get back into sync and they we could take it back to a four-year term,” said Mayor Joyce Dunn of Carolina Shores.
Mayor Dunn says this was always the plan and they decided to make the changes via a House Bill to speed up the process before the next election cycle.
That process will begin at the start of July.
