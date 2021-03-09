Shallotte man jailed on $1 million bond following child porn investigation

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man is in jail under a $1 million bond after he was arrested on nearly two dozen child porn-related charges.
Stephen Andrew Wareheim, 61, was taken into custody at his home on Country Club Drive on Tuesday and charged with ten counts each of second-degree exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to arrest warrants from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wareheim “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess material containing a visual representation” of underage children engaged in various forms of graphic sexual activity.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which is described as a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.
