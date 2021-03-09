Seniors get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Elderhaus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although the state gave the go-ahead for those in Group 3 to get their shots, many seniors in Group 2 are still waiting for their injections.
Those at Wilmington’s Elderhaus were overjoyed to get the second dose, especially considering the people that go there are all 55 or older and more vulnerable to the virus.
The vaccine event kicked off at 9:30 Tuesday morning and by 10:00, dozens were already vaccinated and ready to go about the rest of their day.
“It’s been a great turnout for all our folks here at Elderhaus to get their second dose of their vaccination,” said occupational therapist and team leader Todd Robertson. “This just continues to fulfill our mission to keep them as safe and as functional as possible in the community.”
74-year-old Martha Brown has lived in Wilmington for over a decade, and she credits the Elderhaus senior day center with keeping her active.
“We do a little bit of everything,” said Brown. “Bingo, be on television, play games. I really enjoy coming because I’ve been here 12 years now and I really enjoy it.”
But that all changed when the pandemic hit. Most clients are high-risk for the virus, so the center had to make some changes.
“We had to reduce our [day center] attendance and what we’ve done is we’ve shifted more of our attention to meeting their needs in-home,” said Robertson. “We do in-home visits, we do therapy visits, we have home care aids go out into the home.”
With 92 of the 127 seniors Elderhaus serves fully vaccinated, they hope to soon get back to serving seniors without coronavirus being the threat that it is today.
“That would be nice, knowing that folks who have been vaccinated are safe to be together in the room,” said Robertson. “Our day center can be a hub for activity, but at the same time we don’t hesitate to go out to the home and meet them where they’re at. This is a partnership where they and their caregivers and — we work together to ensure their safety in the community.”
Brown got her vaccine this morning at Elderhaus, something she hopes everyone will follow through with regardless of age.
“It’s a good thing to have it, but I know a lot don’t want it,” said Brown. “My son don’t want it, but I told him he just has to get out, say a little prayer and go ahead with it.”
Brown hopes that soon, she and her friends can get back to Bingo and playing games instead of worrying about getting sick. Now that she’s fully vaccinated, she’s feeling a bit more confident. Also, she’s hoping to skip any side effects so it’s as smooth sailing as it was when she got her first dose.
“[Today] went lovely. My first one went lovely, too. Didn’t have a bit of trouble. Just had a little pain, but it went away.”
Today was Elderhaus’ last planned vaccine clinic. Everyone that opted in received the Moderna vaccine.
